Veritas Investment Management LLP Has $64.33 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 4.9% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $64,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.38. 3,338,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

