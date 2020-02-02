Veritas Investment Management LLP Purchases 54,611 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises 4.0% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Hasbro worth $52,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.