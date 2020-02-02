Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd decreased its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for 3.8% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 690,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

