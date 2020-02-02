Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada makes up 9.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Franco Nevada worth $38,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 27.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,833 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $110,246,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,006,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 71.3% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 624,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,956,000 after purchasing an additional 260,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 485,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.64. 1,079,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

