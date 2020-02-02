Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.0% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Creative Planning boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $3,983,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 70,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 197,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 34,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.47. 1,553,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $9,362,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,947 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

