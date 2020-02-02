Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,831 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.9% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 516.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 122.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 93,994 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.61. 3,427,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

