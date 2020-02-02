Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $21.96 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for approximately 5.5% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

LH traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.40. 529,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,079. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $181.72. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.63.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

