Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $32.08 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 8.1% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

