Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 52,032 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,000. Align Technology accounts for 3.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.10. 1,204,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.