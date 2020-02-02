Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up about 3.2% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned 0.10% of Hasbro worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.87. 917,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

