Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Sells 3,003 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,833 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 3.8% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.38. 3,338,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,447. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

