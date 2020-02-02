Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Sells 37,471 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,471 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 6.3% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $25,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 103,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 13,404,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

