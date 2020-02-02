Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.60 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $10.60 million and $4,278.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $4.93 or 0.00052687 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

