VeriumReserve Price Tops $0.14 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $370,811.00 and $1,160.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00757272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066990 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,576,406 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

