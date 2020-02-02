Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,948 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 7.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $298,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

