Veros Hits Market Cap of $140,653.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Veros has a market cap of $140,653.00 and approximately $10,709.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veros has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.02975395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00130140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,510,175 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

