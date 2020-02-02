Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $19.80 million and $861,177.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Coinroom, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,378.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02033497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.56 or 0.04065795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00756673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00807331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009505 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00713277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,273,322 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, QBTC, Coinroom, Bittrex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

