Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

VRTX stock opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $820,792.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,714.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

