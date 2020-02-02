VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. VideoCoin has a market cap of $2.33 million and $1.00 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.