VIDY Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.39 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.05965983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034753 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

