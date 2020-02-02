VikkyToken Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, VikkyToken has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One VikkyToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $5,798.00 and $16,125.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal.

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

