Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 21,400 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 243.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Atkore International Group worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $351,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $780,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $83,875.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,529.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,420,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $3,527,701. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. 506,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.81. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.71 million for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 77.45% and a net margin of 7.26%.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

