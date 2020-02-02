Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,700 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $6,504,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 38.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. 324,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.66. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $35.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.