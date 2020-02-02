Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Hillenbrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 427,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.88 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

