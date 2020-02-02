Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 111,300 Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Navient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Navient by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. 1,939,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,154. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.