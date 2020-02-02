Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 45,100 Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Meredith at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 82.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

MDP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,019,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

