Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.81. 302,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,995. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGND shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.