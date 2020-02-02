Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,600 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.14.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $156,073.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.97. The stock had a trading volume of 218,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,757. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $168.26 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average is $206.99.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

