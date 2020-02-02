Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 57,100 Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 117,955 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 210,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In related news, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $317,072.40. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,913. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Vistra Energy’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

