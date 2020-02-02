Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.31. 932,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,276. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

