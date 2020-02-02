Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $120,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $79.93. 91,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.33. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

