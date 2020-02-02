Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 163.92, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,972,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

