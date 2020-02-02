Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.24 Million Stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Innoviva worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,336,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 183,248 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 53.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 146,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 608,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a current ratio of 110.18. Innoviva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

