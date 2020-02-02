Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.27 Million Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of W&T Offshore worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,943. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $582.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.03.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

