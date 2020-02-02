Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nordson by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,863,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nordson by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,225,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.86. 416,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,384. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $72,608.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

