Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.39 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 559.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $7.51 on Friday, reaching $402.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $216.98 and a 12-month high of $420.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

