Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.47 Million Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,631 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 221.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 899,511 shares during the period. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,088,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $35.42.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,840. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

