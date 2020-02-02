Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 687,259 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,669,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 510,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,840,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,096. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.