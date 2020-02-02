Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 457,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.19. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.