Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.24 Million in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 1,464,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,198,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after buying an additional 617,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4,853.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.