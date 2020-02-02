Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.46 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 136.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. 873,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,124. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

