Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of AXSM traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $86.82. 431,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,419. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

