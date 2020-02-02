Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

