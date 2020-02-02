Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.14% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $17,720,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after buying an additional 498,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,403,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,129,000 after buying an additional 301,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $742.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

