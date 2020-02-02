Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 22,500 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of AlarmCom worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,279,000 after purchasing an additional 314,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 166,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

ALRM traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 252,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,757. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

