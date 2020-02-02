Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,666,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $6,974,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

