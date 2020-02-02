Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Diodes worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,742 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $127,612.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,159,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,548 shares of company stock worth $5,933,292. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

