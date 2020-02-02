Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 135.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.62. 36,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.97. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $382.88 and a 52-week high of $505.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.