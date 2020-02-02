Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 14,700 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 17.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 112,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $61.20. 482,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

