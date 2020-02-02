Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,526.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,853. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 161,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,052. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.